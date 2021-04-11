WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River Community High School Board of Education approved a motion to offer an employment contract to Timothy R. (Rob) Miller to succeed retiring superintendent Dr. John Pearson on July 1, 2021.

Miller comes to East Alton-Wood River from Sandoval Unit School District No. 501, where he has served as its superintendent since July 2018. He has successful experience in managing all of the district’s finances and budgeting, grants, establishing and promoting sound personnel practices, public relations improvements with the district’s webpage and social media and in leading the strategic planning with the school board, Board President Jennifer Murray said.

Miller said: “I look forward to leading East Alton-Wood River and working with the Board of Education, the administration, faculty and staff for the betterment of all our students.”

“After the announcement of Dr. Pearson’s retirement, the East Alton-Wood River Board of Education Board began the process of searching and interviewing for a new superintendent. We had several great candidates, but Rob Miller fit all the requirements the that our board was looking for to provide the best learning environment for our staff, students, parents and community.

“Mr. Miller comes to us with a broad spectrum of experience and will do a great job here at East Alton-Wood River. I was excited to be part of this process and look forward to the impact Mr. Miller will leave on our school district in the next few years. Dr. Pearson has been with our district for many of years and his shoes will be hard to fill but I feel certain that Mr. Miller has the skills necessary to lead East Alton-Wood River to further success.”

Rob has over a decade of administrative experience. He was principal and athletic director at Madison Junior High School and began his educational career as a school social worker in the Granite City School District in 1999. His wife, Mary, is an assistant principal at Edwardsville High School, and they have a daughter, Mia, in eighth-grade.

The Illinois Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services conducted the search. Its consultants were both retired superintendents, Jim Helton, and Dr. Patricia Sullivan-Viniard.

