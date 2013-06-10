East Alton-Wood River Community High School 55th Reunion Class of 1958 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It’s not too late to join your classmates June 28-30! Fri. 28th “Meet & Greet” Alton’s “Holiday Inn” 7:00-10:00 Sat. 29th Dinner @ Alton’s “Moonlight Restaurant” 6:00 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Sun. 30th “Farewell”Breakfast @ “Holiday Inn” 8:30 a.m. **Call Janice Helmkamp Farrell, 618-466-1845, by Friday, June 21st for reservations to Saturday’s Dinner and/or Sunday’s Breakfast! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip