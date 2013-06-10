It’s not too late to join your classmates June 28-30! 

Fri. 28th  “Meet & Greet” Alton’s “Holiday Inn”  7:00-10:00

Sat. 29th Dinner @ Alton’s “Moonlight Restaurant”  6:00 p.m.  

Sun. 30th “Farewell”Breakfast @ “Holiday Inn”  8:30 a.m.

 

**Call Janice Helmkamp Farrell, 618-466-1845, by Friday, June 21st for reservations to Saturday’s Dinner and/or Sunday’s Breakfast!   

