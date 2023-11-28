WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River broke open a close game in the second period by shutting out Southwestern to take a 32-23 girls basketball win at EAWR Memorial Gym on Monday.

Oilers' head girls coach Lyndsey Perez said she was proud of how her team bounced back from a Saturday loss in the game and came out strong.

"Southwestern has a good team, so it was a big win," she said. "Lilly Tretter and Milla LeGette both had great games for us. We have had some girls out sick or injured and they all should be coming back and I think it is going to be a great season."

The Oilers led all the way through, holding leads of 9-6, 21-6, and 23-12 after the opening three quarters, with the Piasa Birds outscoring EAWR in the fourth 11-9.

Perez stressed the Oilers' dominant height and quickness should make the team more powerful as the season progresses.

Lilly Tretter scored 13 points to lead the Oilers, while Milla LeGette added 10 points, Kaylin St. Peters had five points, and both Kaylynn Buttry and Jordan Ealey had two points each.

Vivian Zurheide had 12 points for Southwestern.

EAWR is now 4-2, while Southwestern slips to 3-3.

