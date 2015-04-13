East Alton-Wood River High School is getting much closer to having the funds to replace a marquee out in front of the school.

East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent John Pearson said the district has about $20,000 that has been raised through the East Alton-Wood River Foundation toward purchase and installation of a new marquee.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are trying to raise $5,000 more to cover our final costs,” Pearson said. “It would be nice to get the new marquee and update things in real time like a lot of schools and churches do.”

The new marquee will go where the old one is presently positioned, Pearson said.

“It would probably be a wireless thing,” Pearson said. “We wouldn’t have to bury cable. We could update things all the time. “

For more information, contact East Alton-Wood River High School or visit the East Alton-Wood River High School web page. The East Alton-Wood River Foundation is a 401c3 with its own board of directors.

More like this: