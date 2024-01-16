East Alton's Troy Holbrook Is On State Tech Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LINN, MO. – State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate those students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2023 fall semester. Article continues after sponsor message East Alton's Troy Holbrook made the Dean's List this past fall at State Technical College of Missouri. To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip