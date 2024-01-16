East Alton's Troy Holbrook Is On State Tech Dean's List
Brandon McElwain
January 16, 2024 2:25 PM
LINN, MO. – State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate those students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2023 fall semester.
East Alton's Troy Holbrook made the Dean's List this past fall at State Technical College of Missouri.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
