East Alton's Sidney Vetter Earns Concordia University Wisconsin Fall Honors Selection
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials released the Fall Honors List for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
The area student named to the list was: East Alton's Sidney Vetter, Nursing Undergrad.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.