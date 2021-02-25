MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials released the Fall Honors List for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

The area student named to the list was: East Alton's Sidney Vetter, Nursing Undergrad.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.