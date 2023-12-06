EAST ALTON - East Alton Social Worker Angela Gray recently received the Illinois and Midwest School Social Worker of the Year award.

Kelsia Ivy, a social worker in St. Louis, said Gray is “very special” and has contributed greatly with programs and more to help local students.

“Her love and support for her students goes far beyond her job description,” Ivy said of Gray. “She puts her all into her students.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gray has been a social worker for over 20 years and currently works in the East Alton #13 School District. Under her leadership, the district implemented a peer mediation program at EAMS and the Boyz to Men group at Eastwood, which brings community members and young men together for mentorship.

Over her 20-year career, Gray has created and implemented these and several other programs to aid in helping local students express themselves in a positive manner.

Ivy added: “If all school districts could have an Angela Gray, there would be less violence in the schools.”

Congratulations to Gray for her recognition as Illinois and Midwest School Social Worker of the Year.

More like this: