EAST ALTON - East Alton’s Kylie Smith is the mother of a child with Down Syndrome, Cambria, now 1, and she is also a large proponent of the upcoming June 13 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk in Forest Park.

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis is hosting its annual Step Up For Down Syndrome (SUDS) Walk on June 13, 2021. Fundraising efforts from this event provide vital, life-changing services for 1,900 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families in the Greater St. Louis area. Kylie said she will be in attendance with her daughter, Cambria, that day.

This is Cambria’s story:

“My name is Kylie Rice, and I am a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, Cambria, who has Down Syndrome and she is the youngest of our large, blended family of 8. I am reaching out in an effort to raise funds for our local Down Syndrome Community through the Step up for Down Syndrome Walk of 2021. The funds raised are for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St Louis. Fundraising efforts from the Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk provide vital, life-changing services for 1,900 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families in the Greater St. Louis area.

“My daughter, Cambria, who just celebrated her 1st birthday, is the youngest of our 6 children. My husband and I found out when I was 12 weeks pregnant that she would be born with Trisomy 21, the most common of the three types of Down Syndrome. We were given “options” by our genetic counselor on how to continue with our pregnancy. The only option for our family was, of course, having our baby girl and raising her exactly how we are raising our boys (only with lots of cute bows and frills). With her diagnosis came a whirlwind of emotions, extra appointments (pre and post-natal), and amazing support from a community that has lifted us up.

“From our welcome basket celebrating our newest bundle of joy to referring us for Early Intervention Services to start therapies that the hospital failed to do after her birth (occupational, developmental, and physical therapy so far), to the events and activities we’ve participated, to her birthday basket that included sign language books and flashcards to promote early communication, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis has helped our family out tremendously trying to navigate and settle into this new way of living, raising a child with special needs. Cambria has a smile that could melt your heart and has just the sweetest demeanor. Through hard work and perseverance, she will be able to do anything a 'typical' child will do, it just may take her a bit longer.”

Kylie encouraged the public to make a donation to her team: “Keeping up with Cambria,” and help them reach our team goal for the SUDS Walk.

“Any amount, no matter how big or small, will help bring us closer to doing so and is greatly appreciated,” she said. “Your donation would help provide much-needed services to help children and adults with Down Syndrome in our community reach their full potential. If you chose to donate, you can do so online through the web address on the flyer (which will go directly to our team fundraiser), or by using the sponsorship form. Please be sure to include our team name, 'Keeping up with Cambria,' if you do choose to donate via the sponsorship form, so we can get credit for it."

Anyone needing more information can call Kylie Rice at (618) 467-9725.

