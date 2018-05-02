EAST ALTON - Many residents have taken to social media over concerns of a recent posting in local media regarding a public hearing to change the name of schools in the East Alton School District.

East Alton Superintendent Virgil Moore, who is retiring at the end of this school year, said the public hearing has been called to receive input from the public regarding a possible name change of schools in the districts. The marquees of the schools are going to be changed regardless of any possible future name changes, so the East Alton School District decided that would be a good time to make name changes - if such changes are deemed necessary.

As of now, East Alton schools are called Washington, after the first U.S. President, Eastwood, after a nearby subdivision, and simply East Alton Middle School. None of them are named in memory or in honor of local notable people.

Some people on social media are also complaining the district is trying to name the schools after sitting board members. Moore said he would like to consider Marvin Peterson and Margaret Foiles, who each have been unpaid board members for three decades, but he quickly added he had no authority to do so.

Moore also said the board did not have to host a public hearing to rename the schools, adding districts can rename schools whatever they would like with a simple board item and vote under Illinois law. He said the public hearing was an act of transparency by the board to attain the public's opinion on any possible name change as well as the need for a name change at all.

That hearing will be held on May 15 during the regularly-scheduled board meeting. Moore said the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will suspend normal action for this public hearing at 6:15 p.m.

