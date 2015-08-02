EAST ALTON - Students plan to attend a school in the East Alton School District #13 are welcome to be registered for the 2015-2016 school year at the East Alton Middle School Gymnasium on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 6 from noon to 6:00 pm.

A parent, guardian, or other responsible adult must be present to register the student or students. Students are not required to be present in order to register.

The fee for students entering Kindergarden through the 5th grade is $10.00. Students entering the 6th through 8th grades should pay $15.00 per student to register.

Article continues after sponsor message

A proof of residency is required for all students in the district. If a new student wishes to join the school district, their parent, guardian, or other responsible adult should present their birth certificate at the time of their registration.

If new students entering Pre-Kindergarden, Kindergarden, and 6th grade do not have their health records, including physical and immunization records, turned in to the school district by the first day of school, Aug. 19, they will be excluded from school.

To review registration forms, school supply lists, district calendars and handbooks, please visit www.easd13.org, or call the district directly at 618-433-2015.

---