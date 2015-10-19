EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is looking for a man who has twice broken into Quality Page and Cellular, 605 E. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton.

East Alton Police Sgt. Christian E. Cranmer, lead in investigations/D.A.R.E., said the suspect has appeared in photos on two separate occasions in the business.

“The suspect entered the establishment using the same method on two separate occasions,” Cranmer said. “Once the suspect entered the business, he breaks the display case and removes an undisclosed amount of merchandise. We are just wanting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.”

Cranmer said the suspect is a black male in his 20s. He is tall with a thin build and appears to have a full beard.

Anyone with any information in this case should contact the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212 and ask for Sgt. Christian Cranmer or stop by the East Alton Police Department at 211 N. Shamrock St.

