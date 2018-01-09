EAST ALTON - An East Alton man is still fighting for his life Monday afternoon after being stabbed Sunday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said the man was stabbed after getting into a disagreement with an acquaintance at a residence in the 300 block of South Pence in East Alton. Matthew Shewmake, 32, of East Alton was charged with attempted murder following the stabbing, which Cranmer said occurred when Shewmake thrust a large knife into the man's abdomen. Following that injury, the unnamed victim was rushed to a local hospital, before being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

"I went to make contact with him and interview him, but the nurse said the extent of his injuries were life-threatening," Cranmer said.

That man is currently in stable condition, Cranmer said, but is "severely injured."

More like this: