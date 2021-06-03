EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department and some other agencies had a difficult situation Thursday afternoon when a man was reportedly armed in a house on Wood River Avenue in East Alton, but in the end, through some important conversation, the man put his weapon away. The man came out and was taken into custody.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

New East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said he was thankful the tense situation ended peacefully.

Article continues after sponsor message

Golike said the subject involved was in a degree of stress and is now receiving treatment after being taken into custody.

The police chief commended his police officers and neighboring departments - Wood River, Alton, Bethalto, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office - for help in reaching a peaceful solution to the situation.

More like this:

Jan 12, 2024 - Alton Man Charged After Hit-And-Run Death Of East Alton Pedestrian

5 days ago - Woody Peterson Discusses Backpack Bandits, Homelessness, East Alton Trustee Campaign

Jan 24, 2024 - Alton Police Talk Potential Jumper Off Clark Bridge To Safety

4 days ago - Letter To The Editor: Alton Man Comments On Recent Alton Police Hirings

Feb 8, 2024 - Male Subject In Custody After Domestic Incident, Female In "Critical" Condition

 