EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department and some other agencies had a difficult situation Thursday afternoon when a man was reportedly armed in a house on Wood River Avenue in East Alton, but in the end, through some important conversation, the man put his weapon away. The man came out and was taken into custody.

New East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said he was thankful the tense situation ended peacefully.

Article continues after sponsor message

Golike said the subject involved was in a degree of stress and is now receiving treatment after being taken into custody.

The police chief commended his police officers and neighboring departments - Wood River, Alton, Bethalto, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office - for help in reaching a peaceful solution to the situation.

More like this: