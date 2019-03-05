EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department announced Tuesday that the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges against Brian A. Armstrong, 35, of the 200 block of Cooper in East Alton, for the offense of arson in a mobile home fire on Jan. 29, 2019.

The East Alton Police Department extended thanks to the residents of Cooper Street in their help in locating the individual responsible for the fire.

“Without the public’s help in this case, it more than likely would have gone unresolved,” the East Alton Police said. “The willingness of these residents to cooperate provided detailed information in identifying the suspect and later being able to charge Brian Armstrong for this crime.”

Bond was set at $100,000.

