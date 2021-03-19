EAST ALTON - East Alton firefighters called a Box Alarm on Friday afternoon for a serious fire in the 200 block of Ohio.

East Alton Fire, Wood River Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, East Alton Police, Alton Fire Department, Alton Memorial Ambulance and Madison County Emergency Management responded to the Box Alarm. A neighbor called 911 as soon as they saw smoke coming out of roof, a big help to the firefighters.

The firefighters quickly had the fire under control with its team approach and saved the structure. There was no one in the structure at the time of the fire.

