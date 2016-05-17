EAST ST. LOUIS - A federal grand jury sitting in East St. Louis has returned a two-count indictment against Steven A. Yon, 27, of East Alton, Illinois, for Production of Child Pornography and Receipt of Child Pornography, James L. Porter, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced today.

The offenses charged in the indictment allege that on or about August 20, 2014, Yon knowingly induced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing a visual depiction of that conduct and that on or about August 24, 2014, Yon knowingly received visual depictions containing child pornography using a facility of interstate commerce.

A trial date has not yet been set. If convicted of Production of Child Pornography, Yon faces a prison term of not less than fifteen (15) years up to life, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five (5) years up to life. If convicted of Receipt of Child Pornography, Yon faces a term of imprisonment of not less than five (5) years up to twenty (20) years, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five (5) years up to life.

