EAST ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate a Thursday fatal stabbing in East Alton and it was announced late Friday night, that a suspect has been taken into custody.

John S. Davenport, 54, of East Alton, faces two counts of First-Degree Murder after the Madison County State's Attorney's Office presented the case to the Honorable Judge Berkley.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023, the Major Case Squad responded to the East Alton Police Department in reference to the stabbing death of a female in the 300 block of West Main Street in East Alton. The victim was identified as: Adell S. Davenport, a 47-year-old black female from East Alton, IL., 62024.

Eighteen Major Case Squad investigators and the East Alton Police Department in cooperation with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The Major Case Squad made this statement: "This is another example of the Major Case Squad’s commitment to ensuring justice for the communities we serve."

The Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Scott Athmer said: "During the investigation, we learned that Adell and John were married several years prior and were currently separated. On September 22, 2023, members from the Major Case Squad and the East Alton Police Department met with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to present evidence in this case. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the following charges: 2 Counts: First Degree Murder."

The Honorable Judge Berkley signed an arrest warrant and set the defendant to be remanded to the Madison County Jail, pending a Detention Hearing.

All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

