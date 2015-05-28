An East Alton man was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a 2-year-old child, after bruises were found all over his body.Michael A. Wood

Michael A. Wood, 27, was charged. Authorities also charged the victim’s mother, Devin J. Wills, of East Alton, in the case. Detective Cranmer, who investigated the case, said the mother was charged because she allegedly knew of the crime and failed to report it.

“The physical evidence was there, it was a battery; it had all the physical evidence,” Detective Cranmer said. “Essentially after a call from the hospital about the boy, there was follow-up work with interviews and statements. Essentially, we received some cooperation and pieced things together and created a timeline of what happened.”

Cranmer said that the mother had knowledge of the child being abused.

Devin J. Wills

“She said she failed to act out of fear for her own safety,” Cranmer said.

 The bruises on the child extended over the body and included the facial and groin areas, Cranmer said.

 Cranmer said bond for Wood was set at $500,000 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office; bond for Wills was set at $100,000.

