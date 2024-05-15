EAST ALTON - The Village Of East Alton Public Works Director Mike Moore announced on Wednesday the Third Annual "Kids To Lion's Park Day" is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Lion's Park, 615 Third Street in East Alton. The park is directly behind the Keasler Complex.

Moore said: "This is a free event for the community and families of East Alton and East Alton School District #13 that Mayor Darren Carlton and the Board put on for the kids of East Alton. We will be playing kickball and other games with the kids. There will be free hotdogs, chips, and snow cones. Let's have fun and we can't wait to see you there."

Activities for the Day:

– Kickball

– Misc. games & activities

– Playground fun

– Hot dogs, chips, & drinks!

Please call the East Alton Park & Recreation Department at (618) 259-7411 to let them know how many in your party will be attending.

The contact with the Village Of East Alton Park and Rec Department is to make sure there is enough food for everyone. Those in attendance may also bring lawn chairs for comfort.

