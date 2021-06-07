EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department Pulled Pork Sale is always a huge day in the village and recently, the firefighters pulled out their legendary recipe once again, this time with drive-thru delivery.

"The Pulled Pork Sale was a big success," said East Alton Fire Department Chief Tim Quigley. "It amazes me the generosity of everyone that purchased some pulled pork from the East Alton Fire Department."

The annual Pulled Pork Day was done in drive-thru style because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and should return to normal fashion during 2022, Chief Quigley said. The chief also said there will be a celebration of the East Alton Fire Department's 100th anniversary in 2022 and would have been done this year without the pandemic.

The proceeds from this year's Pulled Pork Day benefit Christmas baskets for the needy and the MDA.

