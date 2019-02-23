East Alton Fire Department, others, called to battle devastating early morning structure fire
February 23, 2019 5:51 AM
EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 5 a.m. early Saturday morning on Washington Avenue. The East Alton Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
When firefighters arrived fire was showing through the roof of the garage.
More information to come.
