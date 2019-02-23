EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 5 a.m. early Saturday morning on Washington Avenue. The East Alton Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived fire was showing through the roof of the garage.

More information to come.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2024 - 5th Street Dumpster Fire Quickly Controlled by Firefighters

2 days ago - Excitement and Community Spirit Shine at East Alton Soap Box Derby

Aug 20, 2024 - East Alton Fire Department Hosts Crucial Blood Drive Aug. 30

Aug 22, 2024 - Alton Firefighters Rescue Dog from Blaze on Sanford Avenue

Aug 28, 2024 - Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in East Alton

 