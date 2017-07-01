EAST ALTON - The new East Alton Emporium is a business trying to provide a fun shopping experience for everyone with a wide variety of items at low prices.

Owner Gary Basden and manager Patty Flanagan said the business is a new store selling old items. Basden formerly owned an antique store called Riverbend Treasures, and decided to open another shop to try to operate one again. This shop, he said, has a completely different sales goal than his former shop.

Basden said East Alton Emporium opened Wednesday, June 21. He said his affinity toward collectibles and antiques likely was spurred from going to auctions when he was younger.

"We will be selling a much wider range of items, from furniture, glassware, antiques and tools," Basden said in an email. "We have toys, some clothes and a lot of household items; just about anything you might want or need."

Basden also encourages people to come through the store often, adding "you just never know what will come through the door."

East Alton Emporium is located at 177 East Alton Ave, and can be reached at (618) 960-9270. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., "or other days by chance."

"We are going to try to make customers happy and offer them the best possible deal we can."

