POSITIVE COVID TESTS AMONG TEAM FORCES EAWR TO POSTPONE GAMES THROUGH AT LEAST DEC. 16: A series of positive tests for COVID-19 among the team had forced East Alton-Wood River High School to postpone all of its boys basketball games through at least Dec. 16.

All activities, including practices, have been put on pause during the outbreak, and all levels of the team --- varsity, JV, sophomore and freshman --- will be on hiatus during the period.

The Oilers hope to resume all boys basketball activities beginning Dec. 17. Games affected by the postponements are against Maryville Christian on Saturday, at Staunton Dec. 7, Freeburg on Dec. 10 and Red Bud Dec. 14. The next scheduled game after that is a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game against backyard rival Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym Dec. 17.

The Oilers were 1-4 following a loss at Jersey 76-34 on Wednesday night.