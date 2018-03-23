BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, JERSEY 9: Luke Golike, Ryne Hanslow and Chase Stohl each had three hits for Piasa Southwestern Wednesday as the Birds defeated Jersey 14-9 at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville; the Birds improved to 1-2 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 3-1.

Golike, Hanslow and Stohl were each 3-for-5 on the day, with Golike tripling and Stohl doubling; Golike had an RBI and two runs scored, Hanslow two RBIs and two runs scored and Stohl two RBIs and a run scored; Eddie Bolin was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Jack Little 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Jacob Simmons 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Collin Carey was 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for JCHS; Blake Wittman was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, John Woelful 3-for-3 with two runs scored and John Collins, Ronnie Guilander and Ryan Johnes each having a double on the day for Jersey.

Jacob Fryman got the win for Piasa, while Griffin Nash took the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, MOUNT VERNON 1: Geoff Withers went the distance for Civic Memorial as the Eagles scored five times in the seventh to take a 5-1 road win over Mount Vernon Wednesday. The Eagles and Rams are at 2-1 on the year.

Withers conceded five hits while fanning nine Rams on the day; Withers and Bryce Zupan both had two RBIs while Spencer Powell had a double and Zach Vaughn had a pair of hits for CM.

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 5-9, GRANITE CITY 9-4: The home-school based St. Louis Patriots split a Wednesday doubleheader with Granite City, the Warriors taking a 9-5 win in the opener and the Patriots winning the nightcap 9-4 at Granite City's Babe Champion Field; the Warriors are 2-2 on the year after the split.

The Warriors scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to take the opening-game win; Bennett Smallie was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for GCHS, with Freddie Edwards and Austin Bonvicino also doubling in the game; Bennett Haddix struck out four in getting the win. Andrew Wielgus went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in the nightcap while Mason Roehr had a double for the Warriors; Cameron Rubenacker took the loss for GCHS, who next meets Edwardsville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference game.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 15, BUNKER HILL 4: Ashlyn Betz went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Lynna Fischer 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored as Alton defeated Bunker Hill 15-4 on the road Wednesday. The Redbirds went to 2-2 on the year

Abby Scyoc was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Rachel McCoy, Rachel Rathgeb and Tami Wong each had a pair of hits for the Redbirds; Ashley Dey was 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Minutemaids while Josie Manar was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Alyson Haegele got the win for Alton, while Sydney Gresham took the loss for Bunker Hill.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 21, BRUSSELS 1 (5 INNNGS): Tess Eberlin went 3-for-5 with a double and two home runs, nine RBIs and two runs scored as Marquette Catholic defeated Brussels 21-1 in five innings in Brussels Wednesday to go to 3-0 on the season.

Kyra Green, Jada Johnson, Melissa Lurkins and Emma Nicholson each had two hits for the Explorers; Megan Schorman got the win for MCHS.

COLUMBIA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Columbia put up 15 runs in the first two innings as the Eagles defeated East Alton-Wood River 15-0 in four-and-a-half innings in Columbia Thursday; the Oilers fell to 4-2 on the year.

Peyton Young had the only hit of the day for the Oilers; Rebecca Null took the loss for EAWR.

COLLINSVILLE 9, JERSEY 8 (9 INNINGS): Collinsville came up with a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Jersey 9-8 at Collinsville Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon; the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the year, while the Kahoks went to 2-0.

Lauren Brown went 3-for-5 for the Panthers with a double and four RBIs, with Sydney Gillis 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Peyton Tisdale 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored and Melissa Weishaupt 2-for-5 with two RBIs; Erica Storey took the loss for JCHS.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, ROXANA 2: Kaitlynn Wrenn went the distance, conceding two earned runs and striking out four as Civic Memorial defeated Roxana 14-2 in Roxana Wednesday; the Eagles went to 3-0 on the year, while the Shells fell to 0-5.

Jenna Christeson went 2-for-5 for CM with two RBIs and two runs scored; Cassie Reed was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, Malena Wade was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Wrenn was 2-for-4. Roxana was led by Abigail Stahlhut's 2-for-2 day with a homer, RBI and run scored; Reagan Stahlhut went 2-for-4 for the game.

Wrenn got the win while Phoebe Booher took the loss; Booher fanned four for the day.

GIRLS SOCCER

BREESE MATER DEI 1, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Ellen Antonacci had the only goal of the match as Breese Mater Dei defeated McGivney Catholic 1-0 in Glen Carbon Wednesday; the Griffins fell to 3-1-1 on the year, while the Griffs fell to 1-5-0.

Faith Rackers had the assist on the Antonacci goal, while Quinn Cutler recorded the clean sheet.

COLUMBIA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Kennedy Jones had a brace (two goals) for Columbia as the Eagles defeated Marquette Catholic 5-0 in Columbia Tuesday evening; the Explorers fell to 2-3-0 on the season with the loss, while the Eagles improved to 4-1-0 after their win in the Adidas Bracket of last week's Metro Girls Cup tournament.

Sophia Bonaldi, Fae Harrell, Jenna Jackson and Haley Glover all found the back of the net for the Eagles on the night; Rylee Iorio had the clean sheet for Columbia. Marquette heads to Breese Meter Dei for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday match against the Knights before taking on Edwardsville in their home opener at 4:30 p.m. April 4 at Gordon Moore Park.

MASCOUTAH 4, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Four different Indians scored as Mascoutah blanked McGivney Catholic 4-0 in Mascoutah Tuesday; the Indians moved to 3-2-0 on the year while the Griffins fell to 1-4-0.

Allison Goodspeed, Justine Kapp, Nicole Lightcap and Liz McNicol all scored for Mascoutah on the day; Sydney Packler recorded the clean sheet. McGivney's home opener comes at 4:30 p.m. today against Breese Mater Dei before the Griffs head to Freeburg for a 4:30 p.m. Friday match.

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Sydney Luedeman had a hat trick and two assists for an eight-point night as Waterloo handed Civic Memorial a 7-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss in Waterloo Tuesday; the Eagles fell to 2-3-0 overall, 0-1 in the MVC while the Bulldogs moved to 1-0-3 on the year, 1-0 in the league.

Sydney Stevens added two goals and two assists for Waterloo while Karleigh Daniels and Ali Scace also scored; Bailey Bosler had the clean sheet for the Bulldogs. CM takes on Staunton at 5 p.m. Thursday in Carlinville to open the Cavaliers' Spring Cup Tournament.

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 6, WEST CENTRAL 0: A four-run top of the seventh put the game away for Carrollton as the Hawks defeated West Central 6-0 in Winchester Tuesday afternoon; Carrollton improved to 4-0-1 on the year with the win.

SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 8, CARROLLTON 4: Hannah Krumweide had a two-run homer but it wasn't enough as Carrollton fell to West Central 8-4 on the road Tuesday; CHS stands at 3-3 on the year.

Marley Mullinink struck out three for the Hawks but conceded seven hits and eight runs (three of them earned) in taking the loss. Alexis Counts had a pair of hits for Carrollton on the day.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 15, CONCORD-TRIOPIA 2 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun jumped out to a 5-0 lead before six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth gave the Warriors a 15-2, five-inning win over Concord-Triopia Tuesday.

Calhoun went to 2-0 on the season with the win.

