TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - An opening three-point salvo by Columbia, Mo., Hickman led to the Kewpies hitting six threes in the first half, and Hickman went from there to a 55-27 win over Edwardsville in the first round of the 49th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament on Saturday morning at Buder Gym at Viz in Town And Country, Mo., in suburban St. Louis.

The Kewpies hit three in a row to take the early lead. and were never headed by a Tiger team that were missing two key players and later lost a third, Mia Semith, to injury in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hickman outscored Edwardsville in the first quarter 21-5, then extended the lead to 35-12 at halftime. The Kewpies led after three quarters 53-22, with the Tigers outscoring Hickman in the final quarter 5-2 with the running clock rule in effect to make the final 55-27.

Lainey McFarlin led Edwardsville with nine points, while Gabby Cook added eight points, Blakely Hockett had six points.

Hickman is now 7-3 on the year and faces St. Louis Lift For Life Academy, who rallied to defeat Highland 53-46 in their opener, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers, now 3-8, and Bulldogs will meet in the consolation quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Marion Gym.

The consolation final is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, while the final will take place later that same night at 8 p.m.

More like this: