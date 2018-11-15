The predicted snowfall has arrived. Overnight, snow totals have varied throughout the region, but in the common total is around 3-4 inches with more predicted to come.

This is a report from the Illinois State Police, District 18: "Snow is still falling in some areas, so please anchor down somewhere. Roadway conditions are still hazardous so do not drive if you can avoid it."

The Illinois State Police continued by saying: "IDOT trucks have been out all night plowing. Due to the weather expect your commute to vary. Be cautious, don't speed and don't crowd the plow."

The National Weather Service had this report:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. An additional 1 to 4 inches of snow

is expected.

WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Missouri and

southwest Illinois.

WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Storm totals for metro STL will be in the 4” to 8” range. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s until the snow ends this afternoon. Winds are light…so not much blowing or drifting is expected. Tonight…clearing skies and cold with temperatures dipping into the 20s. Warmer air is on the way for Friday.

