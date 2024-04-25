David J. Ray of FieldonBRUSSELS - A Fieldon man was apprehended by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Zach Hardin after a traffic stop on Old Ferry Road near the Brussels Ferry at 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Hardin said subsequent to an investigation, the driver, David J. Ray, 62, of Fieldon, was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Driving While License Suspended.
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (100-400 grams),
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and
  • Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Hardin said Ray was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Ray was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty

