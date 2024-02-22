FORISTELL, MO. - St. Charles County Police reported Thursday morning, Feb. 22, 2024, that they are investigating an early-morning homicide that occurred in Foristell, MO.

A person that St. Charles County Police was attempting to talk to in the case was shot and killed near West Alton, MO., later in the morning.

Police said law enforcement was called to the 1000 block of North Service Road around 3:15 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunfire. When responding officers arrived, they located a woman deceased in a vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a trucking company lot, police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police also confirmed the shooting did not appear to be random. The investigation by St. Charles, MO., Police continues at this time.

For more information, read this article on Riverbender.com.

Map Loading...

More like this: