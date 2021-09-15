GRANITE CITY - The Illinois State Police reported Wednesday morning that a fatal wrong-way crash with three vehicles closed westbound I-270 near Route 3 and Illinois Route 111.

An eastbound vehicle lost control on I-270 at milepost 3.4 in the 6 a.m. range Wednesday then, barrelled through the median into westbound traffic, state police said. The wrong-way vehicle driver has died, ISP said. Also, a driver of another vehicle was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. A third vehicle was involved, but there were no reported injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto Illinois Route 203. Motorists were advised at the time of ISP's release to use the Clark Bridge in Alton and avoid this area.

More details to come.

