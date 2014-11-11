High-Growth Companies to Meet Prospective Investors at 2015 Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The early application deadline is rapidly approaching for prospective presenters to apply to make their case before investors at the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum in the spring.

This coming Friday, November 14, is the early deadline for applications to be received from high-growth companies seeking to present to investors at the 16th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital forum, which will be in Kansas City.

Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director, said that companies applying by the early deadline will realize a genuine benefit, but if they can’t respond in that narrow timeframe, the final deadline is an additional two months away.

“We are seeking applications from throughout the Midwest from high-growth companies in search of substantial investment to punch their growth to a new level,” said Ms. Walsh. “We’re looking for companies planning for fast growth.”

With an annual attendance of about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming spring event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet April 1-2, 2015, at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

The venture capital forum, which showcases some of the best young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest, will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will each top out at 10 minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides ample opportunity for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

“Over the years, we’ve seen that an early application receives deeper consideration,” Ms. Walsh said. “If selection committee members have questions, early application allows time for clarification. That can make all the difference in the committee’s decision as to whether a company will be invited to present at InvestMidwest.”

But businesses that can’t meet the early application deadline still have the time and opportunity to apply.

“The final deadline, which this season is January 16, 2015, allows the entrepreneur a just-in-time chance to be selected,” she said, “so companies that can’t meet the early application deadline can apply by the final deadline without penalty.”

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 15 events have raised more than $1 billion in equity investment.

“In addition to showcasing the Midwest region’s best, young, high-growth companies, we consistently attract a great coterie of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2014 event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms, corporate investors and angel investors.”

InvestMidwest over the last 15 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We anticipate between 40 and 45 companies will present in Kansas City in the spring,” Ms. Walsh said.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

