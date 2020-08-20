ST. ANN, MO - Earl Cox has entered a guilty plea to killing and raping Angie Housman in 1993 and leaving her in the woods to die. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to life in prison.

Housman was killed in November 1993, after being abducted after getting off a school bus in St. Ann, MO. Her body was horribly mutilated and was discovered tied to a tree in the Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County by a deer hunter.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said a piece of the child's underwear used as a gag had both Angie Housman's and Earl Cox's DNA on them. Forensic lab technicians confirmed the DNA tests in February 2019.

“I believe Cox acted alone in the death of Housman. I wanted the death penalty in this case, but with Cox health issues, he would probably die in prison before the death penalty,” Lohmar said.

