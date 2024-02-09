WOOD RIVER - Junior Jordan Ealey has been one of the catalysts of a successful East Alton-Wood River High girls basketball team this season. She is an exceptionally hard worker and so important to the offensive and defensive schemes of the Oilers girls squad.

Ealey is an outstanding student with a 4.433 grade point average.

"I've continued to keep all A's in my classes throughout each year and I am proud of that," she said.

Ealey is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

She said she has scored more this season for the Oilers and put in a lot of effort to improve her game. Jordan is averaging 5.8 points a game and 1.8 rebounds per game for her team.

She said she has played basketball since middle school and loves it.

"What I like most about basketball is the energy and rush on the court," she added.

She also plays select softball for the Black Widows team.

"I’m hoping to go to college to play softball," she said. "I’m still looking but have a few local colleges I'm interested in. I would like to go to college and work to become a licensed speech therapist."

She also plays volleyball for the Oilers and is a pitcher in softball and a utility player.

Again congrats to Ealey for outstanding work as a student-athlete and the recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor.

