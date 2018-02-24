BETHALTO - After trailing Waterloo 27-23 at halftime, the Civic Memorials were able to rally back in the second half to take the win on Senior Night, 55-48.

Outscoring Waterloo 14-8 in the third quarter gave the Eagles the just enough edge to take the lead into the final quarter, 37-35.

Putting 18 points on the board in the fourth quarter was all Civic Memorial needed to seal the victory, 55-48.

JaQuan Adams led the game in points scoring 29 of the Eagles 55 points. Bryce Zupan scored nine points for the Eagles' and Caden Clark scored eight.

Prior to Friday night’s win, Civic Memorial recognized all of their seniors from the pazzazz team, the cheer squad and the basketball team.

