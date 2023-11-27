BETHALTO - The future looks bright for Civic Memorial sophomore cross country and track sensation Landon Kearbey.

Kearbey showed constant improvement through the 2023 boys' cross-country season for the Eagles. He recorded a 16:41.9 in the Granite City Invite on Sept. 2, 2023, then continued to improve all season. He posted a 16:27.9 time for 3 miles in the Peoria High Invite on Sept. 30, 2023, and was fifth in the Madison County Invite with a time of 17:01.6 on Oct. 6, 2023. He was 15th in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship on Oct. 12, 2023, with a time of 16:47.8. He qualified for the IHSA Regional and Sectional Meets to go to state for CM and, at state, recorded a PR for 3 miles of 16:13.5, a remarkable time for a sophomore.

Kearbey continued to show his running talent on a cold morning, Nov. 25, 2023, right after Thanksgiving, with a 10th-place finish in the Great River Road Run at a time of 1:00.36 for 10 miles, another extraordinary performance.

Landon is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

CM head boys cross country and track coach Jake Peal said Landon has so much "untapped potential" and will only continue to improve as he heads into indoor and outdoor track and cross country again in 2024.

"He has taken big strides this year in his racing and stepped into a big role in our lineup," Peal said. "He has a very bright future."

