BETHALTO – Civic Memorial’s junior quarterback Noah Turbyfill had a big chance when he got the start for the Eagles in their opening-night game against Marquette Catholic.

And Turbyfill made the most of the opportunity.

Turbyfill ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the first half as he led the Eagles to a 28-13 win over the Explorers at CM’s Hauser Field Friday night.

The win put CM at 1-0 for the season; Marquette fell to 0-1 to begin the year.

“It was a great football game; we got up 20-0, but I think our kids let up off the pedal and Marquette went and got after it,” said Eagle coach Mike Parmentier. “Their quarterback, Kaleb Ware, is an outstanding ballplayer; he made a difference in the second half – he got it to 20-13 and the (CM) offense responded with a good power drive and ended up with a two-point conversion (after a 3-yard TD run from Nick Walker that clinched the game for CM).

“I thought we were mentally tougher in this first game; we had to come back and bounce back and the kids did that – just an overall good first win for a young football team.”

Turbyfill, Parmentier thought, did a good job for the Eagles. “I thought Noah did a great job,” Parmentier said. “We kind of turned him loose; we knew we weren’t going to win the football game just by running the football at Marquette so we tried to run some play-action a little bit and he was dialed in tonight – I thought he did a great job.”

“We’re both young,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton about both teams on the night. “The team that made the least amount of errors was going to win the ball game; I got them at about plus-nine, so you know, we made too many mistakes. There’s a lot of good things to take away, but we’ve got to clean up the mistakes.”

There were moments when Marquette’s youth was showing, Angleton thought. “You don’t go from having a little bit of a pass rush to all of a sudden being Superman; that’s with experience,” Angleton said. “When you’ve got a fol of sophomores playing – we’ve got a couple of freshmen out there – they’ve got to learn. Unfortunately, we’re making them learn here (on the field) instead of on Mondays, and that’s OK.

“In the physicality of it, they were OK; a couple of times, I would have liked better tackling on the runs – since we’re short-handed, we don’t hit as much in practice. You don’t want to have a practice injury, but I think a lot of it is getting that game-time experience – even from JV, the speed out here is much quicker, not that they’re faster, but the game comes at you much quicker. I think we can solve some of those problems, but it’s going to take a few games to figure it out.”

CM didn’t take long to get their first touchdown of the game, taking the opening kickoff and quickly driving downfield, Alex Reams catching a 16-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill with just 3:06 gone in the opening quarter to put the Eagles up 7-0 after Chandler Powell’s conversion before Turbyfill expanded the lead to 14-0 on a 5-yard touchdown sprint with 6:07 left in the first half.

The lead then went to 20-0 when Briley Christeson went in from a yard; Marquette answered when Kaleb Ware took a snap and found an opening to go in from 18 yards out with 1:51 left in the third period to cut the lead to 20-7 after Jonah Fahenstock’s convert.

The Explorers then made a game of it early in the final quarter after forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing CM possession when Ware found De’Von Barry from 36 yards out to cut the lead to 20-13 with 11:47 left in regulation time; the Eagles answered with a drive that ended when Walker got the call and pushed it in from three yards out with 7:15 left; Walker then ran in a two-point conversion to push the lead to 28-13.

Marquette was stymied on their next possession before they got the ball for one final chance in the late going, but a Ware pass was picked off; all the Eagles had to do was run out the clock, which they did successfully.

CM has another big test next Friday when they face backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 7 p.m. at EAWR’s Memorial Stadium, while Marquette hosts Breese Mater Dei at 7 p.m. next Friday at Public School Stadium.

