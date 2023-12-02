JERSEYVILLE – Just like Monday night in Mascoutah, the Civic Memorial girls basketball team picked up a Mississippi Valley Conference road win, this time against the Jersey Panthers Friday night.

It was another good three-point shooting night for the Eagles. They were led by Marley Ogden and Reegan Twente who each scored 13 points with three three-pointers.

CM made 12 threes on the night. Gracie Miller knocked three of them down with Marlee Durbin also put in a couple of long-range shots.

Through some efficient shooting, CM led by 18 points at the half en route to a 75-52 final against the Panthers in Jersey County.

The Eagles started out hot on an 11-2 run to kick open the game. Twente dropped back-to-back triples to open the scoring. Isabelle Edwards made a basket followed by a three from Durbin as CM owned a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and was up 36-18 at halftime.

“Darn, [CM] can shoot the ball,” Jersey head coach Caleb Williams said postgame. “I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say they might have shot 60-70 percent from the three-point line in the first half.”

Eight of CM’s 12 threes on the night came in the first half.

After just scoring six points in the first half from a couple of threes, Jersey’s leading scorer Tessa Crawford came to life in the final 16 minutes of play.

She ended the night leading all scorers with 29 points with six threes. She scored 16 of her team’s 22 points in the third quarter.

“We come up here tonight, and we know what Crawford is capable of and we did a good job on her in the first half,” CM head coach Mike Arbuthnot said, “second half she took the game over. We were very fortunate that we had a 20-point lead.”

The teams traded baskets throughout the third, as the Panthers were still unable to get a stop.

“I thought we could play them man-to-man first, but realized their foot speed is a whole lot quicker than ours,” coach Williams said. “So, then we had to try and throw a bunch of different zones at them, and they kept finding holes in our zones all night long.”

After a game that CM always led, at multiple times by as much as 25 points, it improved to 7-0 on the season. Jersey slips to 2-3 after a third straight loss.

The Eagles have now scored 60 or more points in four of their first seven games.

“Scoring 75 points, that’s what we want to do,” Arbuthnot said. “These 35-25 ball games, nobody wants to watch that. We’re going to have nights where we aren’t knocking them down, and we did that up at Taylorville, but we gutted a couple out.”

Gracie Miller scored nine points while Durbin, Edwards, and Avery Huddleston each scored eight points.

Meredith Brueckner, who is overcoming last year’s season-ending knee injury, and now an unrelated foot injury, scored seven points for CM.

Besides Crawford’s leading effort, Meredith Gray scored 14 points for Jerseyville.

The Panthers will jump right back into action on Saturday, Dec. 2 when they travel to Cahokia at 6 p.m.

The Eagles, who have played seven straight games on the road to open the season, will finally have their home opener on Monday, Dec. 4 against East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m.

