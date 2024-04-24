GODFREY - Evangelical School in Godfrey is hosting their first-ever Eaglefest fundraiser on May 3 and 4, 2024. The event will feature family-friendly activities, food and drinks, live musical entertainment, and much more; proceeds will benefit various upgrades at the school.

Eaglefest 2024 will be held at 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, and from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024. One-day wristbands are available for $20 in advance, two-day wristbands are $35 in advance, and wristbands purchased the day-of are $25. To purchase wristbands in advance, use the Contact form on the event webpage.

Keri Kiser and Victoria Darr with Evangelical School shared more about Eaglefest on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun event,” Kiser said. “We have live music, we have lots of inflatables for the kids to enjoy, and games, we have the big trucks coming out on both days, we’ll have some local dance and I believe karate groups coming out as well … [and] a beer truck if that’s your thing.”

Eaglefest will also feature auctions and raffles with baskets donated from local businesses and more.

“We have raffle baskets from local businesses - some have wine in them, Funky Planet did a really awesome basket,” Kiser said. “We have tons of support from all around, tons of local businesses."

She also said they’ll have gift cards for local businesses, and Darr added there will be “a lot of fun baskets” at the event, including golf packages, Raging Rivers, and more.

According to the event webpage, proceeds from Eaglefest 2024 will go towards “critically needed upgrades to technology in classrooms and security features within the school and church facilities.”

Both Kiser and Darr describe Evangelical as a close-knit educational community where teachers, parents, and students all know and feel safe with one another. They added they’ve been “blown away” by the school’s hardworking faculty and staff, and though they also have first-hand experience with public schooling, Kiser and Darr agreed Evangelical is the right fit for each of their children’s education.

Kiser said Eaglefest got started after she and April Hartnett questioned why Evangelical didn’t host a large fundraising event like other local schools. After learning of Evangelical’s struggle to find an event host, they made a presentation to the church and got approval to host the first-ever “Eaglefest” fundraiser. Kiser added that the staff at Evangelical has been hard at work preparing for the event since last summer.

For more information about the first-ever Eaglefest fundraiser, visit the Evangelical School website, the Eaglefest event webpage, the Eaglefest Facebook page, or see the Eaglefest event on Facebook. The full interview with Kiser and Darr is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

