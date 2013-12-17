Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) this winter as we cruise through our own backyard to see the amazing sights of our national bird on Thursday, January 30. We will travel by luxury van with Phillip Tonsor as the on-site guide to many different areas, including Alton, Grafton and Hardin. There are two tour times to choose from: 7am-11am or 12-4pm. The morning tour will include a continental breakfast and afternoon tour will include a light lunch. The cost is $28 per person and includes guided tour, light meal, gratuities and transportation. Be sure to bring your camera and binoculars for better viewing. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, 20 minutes prior to start time for an on-time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, January 20.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

