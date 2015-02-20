BRUSSELLS - The Eagle Watching Open House scheduled for Feb 21 at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge has been postponed to March 7, due to a winter weather advisory issued for Feb 20 and 21.

The March 7 Eagle Watching Open House will be held at the refuge visitor center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees will learn about eagles, wildlife, and eagle watching tips, and have an opportunity to see eagles and other wildlife.

Eagle Watching Open House activities include:

· 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagle biology, nesting, diet, and conservation. Kids’ crafts and activities will be available.

· 11 a.m. Refuge rangers will lead an hour-long eagle watching walking tour through the Gilbert Lake Division to spot eagles and learn about bird watching. Sign up by March 5 by calling the visitor center at 618-883-2524 or emailing TwoRivers@fws.gov.

· 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Swan Lake levee will be open for a self-led auto tour. Volunteers will have scopes set up for eagle viewing at the entrance to the levee. This activity is dependent on weather conditions.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on March 2.

