PIASA - Zachary Rue knows what it means to be dedicated. The Southwestern High School senior has an impressive history of accomplishments both in and out of school.

Because of this, Zachary Rue is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Rue has always loved running, and he puts his skills to the test every track and cross country season. He has been a part of the cross country team for three years and the track team for four years. Even when he is in between seasons, you can usually find Rue on a run around town or on the track at the high school. He is training now for his senior track season, and he couldn’t be more excited.

But while Rue is an impressive athlete, he has also built a reputation for his academics and character. He has been a part of Southwestern’s Spanish Club for four years and currently serves as the vice president. Rue has also been a Boy Scout for 12 years, and he recently achieved something that only 4% of scouts manage.

“I have become an Eagle Scout,” Rue said.

This is the highest rank that a Boy Scout can achieve. Scouts must earn 21 merit badges and complete an intensive service project to qualify. Rue’s dedication to become an Eagle Scout is commendable, and it speaks to his character as a Boy Scout and a student.

Between his extracurriculars and schooling, Rue stays busy, but he still finds time to work at Cope Plastics and spend time with friends. All of his accomplishments have paid off, as Rue plans to study engineering at SIUE starting in Fall 2024.

Congratulations to Zachary for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

