PIASA - Aaron Gunning knows firsthand the value of leadership. After all, he’s a major leader himself.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Aaron Gunning is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

The high school junior has spent five years in Student Government and currently serves as the vice president of his class. He also joined the Scholar Bowl team as a middle schooler; the high school team recently received national recognition with Gunning as a major player.

“My scholar bowl team was second in the nation for small schools,” he said.

While studying for classes and Scholar Bowl takes up a lot of time, Gunning still manages to participate in the Spanish Club, Military History Club and National Honor Society. He has been a member of the band for seven years, and he is currently serving as a freshman mentor to help younger students transition to high school.

Gunning loves to be outdoors. He enjoys trap and skeet shooting through school, and he has been a Boy Scout for 11 years. In fact, Gunning was recently named an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain. Only 4% of Boy Scouts will become Eagle Scouts, and Gunning earned this honor by demonstrating character and leadership, earning at least 21 merit badges and completing a major community service project.

Between school and all of his extracurriculars, Gunning certainly stays busy. But he still finds the time to work at Fazoli’s to save up for college, and he has big plans for his future.

“I like to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors, hanging out with friends and family,” Gunning added. “I’m planning on getting a degree in criminal justice and becoming a conservation police officer.”

Congratulations to Aaron for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

