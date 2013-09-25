Did you know that in your own backyard there is a nationally ranked Top 500 Qualified Remodeler? Eagle Home Improvement of East Alton has been named number 223 by the nation’s original ranking of the largest remodelers. This is an impressive feat as most companies on the list are national brands that serve most of the country.

Dennis Jones, a lifelong resident of the Riverbend area, recognized the community’s need for an honest and multifaceted remodeling company. He used his 40 years of experience in the industry to enlist several other industry veterans to embark on what is now a stable and ever growing remodeling company, Eagle Home Improvement.

Today the biggest industry challenge is inflation of materials costs, which has risen significantly in the past 18 months. “This took much adaption and change in both our sales process and production implementation to keep the business most cost effective for the customer. We have around 25 families that depend on their jobs here. With the state of the economy in Illinois, specifically Madison County, I feel a responsibility to keep my crews and employees working. We owe all our success to our local patrons that have referred us and continue to do business over the years,” said Jones.

The remodeling industry has seen a cycle of booms and downturns, much harsher than any the industry has faced in the past. Eagle Home Improvement knows that the sustainability in the industry lies in a dedication to the needs of the customer. Eagle will continue its mission to provide the highest quality products paired with excellent customer service.

