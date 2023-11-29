EAC Holiday Show Features Artists From Seven Regional High Schools
EDWARDSVILLE - Each year the Edwardsville Arts Center is much-anticipated by residents throughout the area.
This year's EAC Holiday Show features artists from seven regional high schools, including Edwardsville, Alton, O'Fallon, Belleville East, Belleville West, East St. Louis, and Collinsville. Awards will be announced at the reception at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
The exhibit runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 22, 2023, in the DeToye Student Gallery and serves as the Southwestern Conference Art Competition.
"Join us at the EAC's Annual Holiday Show," Carolyn Tidball Director of Programs for the EAC said. "You can shop local and support working artists by doing your holiday shopping at the Edwardsville Arts Center, with over 20 artists featuring their work in our gallery.
"At the EAC's Holiday Show, there is something unique and handmade for everyone - from glassblown ornaments to handmade jewelry, wheel-thrown pottery to scavenged, vintage sculptures - you're sure to find something special for your loved ones."
Participating artists in the Holiday Show include:
John DenHouter - painting
Tana Wallace - painting
Michael Kathriner - painting
Molly Carver - painting
Liz Davidson - Textiles
Avalon Eales - painting
Jeremy Lampe - glass ornaments
Cameron Smith and Jan Thomas - glass ornaments
Susan Bostwick - pottery
Phil Finder - pottery
Andrew Koester - pottery
Daniel Price - ceramics
Mary Rhein - ceramics
Evan Wagman - pottery
Ashley Drissell - jewelry
Rocky Pardo - jewelry
Yuko Suga - jewelry
Elsa Taricone - jewelry
Carolyn Tidball - jewelry
Jane Voltz - jewelry
Sarah Walters - jewelry
Bill McKenney - sculpture
Gallery Open Hours:
Wednesday-Friday - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
