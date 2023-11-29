EDWARDSVILLE - Each year the Edwardsville Arts Center is much-anticipated by residents throughout the area.

This year's EAC Holiday Show features artists from seven regional high schools, including Edwardsville, Alton, O'Fallon, Belleville East, Belleville West, East St. Louis, and Collinsville. Awards will be announced at the reception at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The exhibit runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 22, 2023, in the DeToye Student Gallery and serves as the Southwestern Conference Art Competition.

"Join us at the EAC's Annual Holiday Show," Carolyn Tidball Director of Programs for the EAC said. "You can shop local and support working artists by doing your holiday shopping at the Edwardsville Arts Center, with over 20 artists featuring their work in our gallery.

"At the EAC's Holiday Show, there is something unique and handmade for everyone - from glassblown ornaments to handmade jewelry, wheel-thrown pottery to scavenged, vintage sculptures - you're sure to find something special for your loved ones."

Participating artists in the Holiday Show include:

John DenHouter - painting

Tana Wallace - painting

Michael Kathriner - painting

Molly Carver - painting

Liz Davidson - Textiles

Avalon Eales - painting

Jeremy Lampe - glass ornaments

Cameron Smith and Jan Thomas - glass ornaments

Susan Bostwick - pottery

Phil Finder - pottery

Andrew Koester - pottery

Daniel Price - ceramics

Mary Rhein - ceramics

Evan Wagman - pottery

Ashley Drissell - jewelry

Rocky Pardo - jewelry

Yuko Suga - jewelry

Elsa Taricone - jewelry

Carolyn Tidball - jewelry

Jane Voltz - jewelry

Sarah Walters - jewelry

Bill McKenney - sculpture

Gallery Open Hours:

Wednesday-Friday - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

