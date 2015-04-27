Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, May 9th, 2015. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Stand Your Ground Martial Arts, will be held at the Wood River Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 102 Whitelaw Avenue in Wood River, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling will feature the future stars of Dynamo Pro Wrestling. In addition, students of Ring of Honor Wrestling’s Michael Elgin will be competing at this event. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes its debut in Wood River, Illinois. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Wood River Knights of Columbus at (618) 254-2211.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Wood River Knights of Columbus venue information, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Wood-River-Knights-of-Columbus/138943299648695

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Rob Mangrum, Media Relations Director

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049

