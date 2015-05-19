Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Sports Academy sponsored by Stand Your Ground Martial Arts and Slackers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Friday, June 19th, 2015. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Stand Your Ground Martial Arts and Slackers, will be held at the Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Mike Outlaw, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo Pro Tag Team Champions “The Black Hand Warriors”, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Bum Rush Brothers”, Ozzie Gallagher, Evan Morris, Danny Adams, and many more. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899. Article continues after sponsor message Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Sports Academy venue information, you can check their website at www.thesportsacademy.net or you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Luis Nolla, Beyond the Shelves, and More!