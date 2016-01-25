Sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Slackers - Music movies games toys and comics & computer specialists

Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, February 6th, 2016. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Slackers - Music, Movies, Games, Toys & Comics, & Computer Specialists, will be held at the Stratford Bar and Grill, located at 800 South Highway Drive in Fenton, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

This event will feature Dynamo Pro Wrestling history as “The Filipino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga, Jayden Fenix, and OuTtKaSt will compete in a triple threat match to crown the inaugural Dynamo Pro Wrestling D1 champion. In addition, special guest Brian Stull from CBS Radio 920 AM and 105.7 HD2 will present the winner with the championship. The Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when "The King of Chaos" Ricky Cruz defends against "DirdEY" Jake Dirden, number one contender Brandon Espinosa, and former champion Mike Outlaw. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions High Level Enterprise, “The Don Mega” Shorty Biggs, “The Black Hand Warriors”, Justin D’Air, “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher, “The Millennial” Danny Adams, and many more. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Stratford Bar and Grill at (636) 343-5757, ext. 510.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Stratford Bar and Grill venue information, you can check out their website at www.stratfordbar.com or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stratford.bar.

