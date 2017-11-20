ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, November 25th, 2017. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com. Three big matches have already been signed for this event. The Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championships will be defending in a triple threat match as the former champions Keon Option and Justin D’Air and “High Level Enterprise” take on the new Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos”.

After the events of our last event, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge looks for revenge as he takes on “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller. And, in the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be defended as “The Wind of Destruction”

Makaze defends against former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as “The Filipino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Frodo the Ghost, Aaron Dzinic, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website, follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website or follow them on Facebook.



