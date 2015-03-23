Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, April 4th, 2015. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Stratford Bar and Grill, located at 800 South Highway Drive in Fenton, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling will feature a great main event as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Mike Outlaw will defend his championship against “The Philippino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga. In addition, former Dynamo Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions Jackal and “DirdEY” Jake Dirden will compete in an “I Quit” match. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Tag Team Champions “The Black Hand Warriors”, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Bum Rush Brothers”, Ozzie Gallagher, Evan Morris, Danny Adams, and many more. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Stratford Bar and Grill at (636) 343-5757, ext. 510.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Stratford Bar and Grill venue information, you can check out their website at www.stratfordbar.com or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stratford.bar

