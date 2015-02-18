Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, March 7th, 2015. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Stratford Bar and Grill, located at 800 South Highway Drive in Fenton, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling will feature a great main event as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Mike Outlaw will defend his championship against former Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz. In addition, former Dynamo Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions Jackal and “DirdEY” Jake Dirden will compete in a grudge match. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as “The Philippino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga, the Bum Rush Brothers, Keon Option, Ozzie Gallagher, Evan Morris, “The Bosnian War Child” Spi-Ral, and many more. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Stratford Bar and Grill at (636) 343-5757, ext. 510.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Stratford Bar and Grill venue information, you can check out their website at www.stratfordbar.com or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stratford.bar.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: