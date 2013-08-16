First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

Sundays, 9/8 – 11/10 | 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Married Couples at Any Stage in Their Relationship, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome

$150/Couple

Does your marriage need a boost in intimacy and excitement? First Baptist Maryville invites all married couples to be a part of Dynamic Marriage, an 8-week course that can assist in giving couples the marriage that they long for. Dynamic Marriage provides an insightful journey to discover each other’s innermost emotional needs and expectations. Based on the “Love Bank” model from the book, His Needs, Her Needs by Dr. Willard Harley, this course will show how communication and behavior styles affect the way spouses act and react to each other. Through an interactive learning process, couples will identify behaviors that may be damaging their marriage, develop healthy ways to deal with marital conflict, and take concrete steps to meet each other’s needs better than before. At the end, you and your spouse will communicate, interact, understand, and love each other at a deeper, more intimate level. Through Dynamic Marriage, ordinary marriages become exciting, and great marriages become exceptional!

Childcare is provided free of charge.

Couples may register at First Baptist Maryville at the Lobby Counter on Sunday mornings through 8/25 or by contacting the church office (618.667.8221).

For more information, please visit www.fbmaryville.org/dynamic-marriage

